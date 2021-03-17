GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Trading 5.3% Higher

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 361,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 647,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of C$39.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

GreenSpace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company provides snack food products, such as raw and roasted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits under the Central Roast brand; and cheese-free products under the GO VEGGIE brand name.

