Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 24th (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Greenwich LifeSciences’ (NASDAQ:GLSI) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 24th. Greenwich LifeSciences had issued 1,260,870 shares in its public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $7,250,003 based on an initial share price of $5.75. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,162,000.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing (HER2/neu) cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.