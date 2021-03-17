Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Greif stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.17. 213,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,509. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Greif has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $236,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,231.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 5,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,649.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Greif by 26.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

