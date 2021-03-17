Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of Greif stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 213,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,509. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Greif has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $60.18.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greif will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,900 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.08 per share, for a total transaction of $260,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.29 per share, with a total value of $234,127.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,425.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greif by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.