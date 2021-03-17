Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.
Shares of Greif stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 213,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,509. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Greif has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $60.18.
In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,900 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.08 per share, for a total transaction of $260,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.29 per share, with a total value of $234,127.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,425.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greif by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Greif
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
