GridCoin (GRC) Market Cap Reaches $4.84 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $13,582.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

GridCoin Coin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.