Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $95.86

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.86 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 137.50 ($1.80). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.70), with a volume of 52,768 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Griffin Mining in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of £227.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.86.

In other Griffin Mining news, insider Mark Hine sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total value of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

Griffin Mining Company Profile (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

