Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Grifols has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $21.88.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.
