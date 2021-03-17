Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Grifols has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $21.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Grifols by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Grifols by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Grifols by 131.1% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Grifols by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

