Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,137,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 180,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

