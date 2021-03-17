Grin (GRIN) Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Grin has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $37.66 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,155.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,836.97 or 0.03158721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.29 or 0.00351280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.53 or 0.00926020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.45 or 0.00406583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.36 or 0.00335934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00248731 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021179 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 68,137,380 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.