Grin Trading 16.2% Higher This Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Grin has a total market cap of $37.66 million and $8.67 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,155.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,836.97 or 0.03158721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.29 or 0.00351280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.53 or 0.00926020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.45 or 0.00406583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.36 or 0.00335934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00248731 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021179 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 68,137,380 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

