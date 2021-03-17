GrowGeneration (GRWG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.81 and a beta of 3.09.

GRWG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

