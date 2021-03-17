Growth DeFi Achieves Market Cap of $8.72 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $8.72 million and $38,739.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Growth DeFi token can now be purchased for $24.37 or 0.00041589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00052389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.16 or 0.00642039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00069935 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00025230 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00033946 BTC.

Growth DeFi Token Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a token. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 983,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,829 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

Growth DeFi Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using US dollars.

