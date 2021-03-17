Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Position Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Grubhub worth $27,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grubhub by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,811,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,176,000 after acquiring an additional 178,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after buying an additional 976,885 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after buying an additional 2,214,530 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 7,529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,809,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after buying an additional 1,786,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after buying an additional 503,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

Shares of GRUB stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.69. 10,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,400. Grubhub Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $107,955.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,187.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $416,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,031. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

