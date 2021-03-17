Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF)’s share price rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.81. Approximately 6,765 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Gruma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Gruma alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.