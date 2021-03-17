Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

ASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $181.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.00. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $82.08 and a 52 week high of $190.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.82 million. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

