Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

ASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASR opened at $181.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.29 and its 200-day moving average is $147.00. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $190.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.