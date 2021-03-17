GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.43. 153,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 111,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $176.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 61.99%.

In other news, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 13,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $104,266.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,983,426.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,810 shares of company stock valued at $462,610. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSIT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in GSI Technology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 127,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GSI Technology by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 65,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

