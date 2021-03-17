Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.00

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$31.00 and last traded at C$31.00, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$524.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.11.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.