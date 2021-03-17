Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.53% from the stock’s previous close.

IDYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of IDYA opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.11.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

