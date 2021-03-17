Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.53% from the stock’s previous close.
IDYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.
Shares of IDYA opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.