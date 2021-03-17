Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 3,116 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $331,635.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,101.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Thursday, December 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $572,582.70.

NYSE:GWRE traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.98. 815,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,408. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.58.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.