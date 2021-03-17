Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 11th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GULTU stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Company Profile

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

