H.B. Fuller (FUL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FUL stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

