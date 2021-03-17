HackenAI Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.80 or 0.00453731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00061811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00137598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00055084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00077199 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.35 or 0.00581953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

HackenAI Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

