Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Raymond James

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $45.62.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,985,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

