Handshake Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $119.48 million and approximately $967,229.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,076.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,822.30 or 0.03084621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.83 or 0.00348403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.23 or 0.00914453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.56 or 0.00400423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.75 or 0.00336434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00245007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021311 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 362,364,316 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.