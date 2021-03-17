Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Update

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 527,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the February 11th total of 414,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 677.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 319,307 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 136,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

