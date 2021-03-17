Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Investment analysts at Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Jonestrading’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

HAFC opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $630.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. Research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

