Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $21,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HASI. Roth Capital upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of HASI opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In related news, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

