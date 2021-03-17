Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €173.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €173.00 ($203.53) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €153.59 ($180.69).

HNR1 opened at €152.80 ($179.76) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €140.96 and a 200-day moving average of €136.81.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

