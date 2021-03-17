Hannover Rück’s (HVRRY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HVRRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hannover Rück from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $92.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $57.39 and a 52 week high of $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.94.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

