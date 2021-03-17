HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Hits $2.76

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $140.94 million and $70.57 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 75.3% higher against the dollar. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $2.76 or 0.00004675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.07 or 0.00462342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00061996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.00144699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00056589 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00079441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.32 or 0.00594846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.