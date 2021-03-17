Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $252.45

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.45 ($3.30) and traded as high as GBX 328 ($4.29). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 328 ($4.29), with a volume of 7,094 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 308.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 252.45. The company has a market capitalization of £105.88 million and a PE ratio of 105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.45%.

In other news, insider Christopher Jones acquired 24,073 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £64,997.10 ($84,919.13).

Hargreaves Services Company Profile (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

