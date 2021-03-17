Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.83

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 22541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.