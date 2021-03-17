Hashgard (GARD) Price Hits $0.0002

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Hashgard has a total market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $135,040.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hashgard

Hashgard is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

Buying and Selling Hashgard

