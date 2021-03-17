Hathor (HTR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.58 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 72.5% higher against the US dollar. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $299.11 million and $5.58 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00002823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.77 or 0.00451907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00061143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.97 or 0.00150157 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00055740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00076720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.11 or 0.00573681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor's total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

