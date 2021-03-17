Haven Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $1.49 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $13.56 or 0.00022921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $190.79 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,172.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,834.06 or 0.03099538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.15 or 0.00348393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $539.09 or 0.00911058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.04 or 0.00402288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.68 or 0.00334081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00247003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021184 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,067,086 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

