HC Wainwright Increases Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $30.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRUS. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 844,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $20,905,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after buying an additional 411,862 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,411,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 176,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merus by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 98,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

