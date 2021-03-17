HC Wainwright Lowers Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $61.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,266. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $77,387.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,871.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,170 shares of company stock valued at $541,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 29,830 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

