HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) CEO Wayne Barr, Jr. Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) CEO Wayne Barr, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $27,450.00.

HCHC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. 454,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCHC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HC2 by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HC2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HC2 during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

