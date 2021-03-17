Head-To-Head Analysis: Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) vs. Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy has a beta of 3.55, indicating that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brigham Minerals and Royale Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 0 9 1 3.10 Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.35%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Royale Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals -3.67% 1.70% 1.09% Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Royale Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $101.51 million 8.67 $21.64 million $0.57 27.23 Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brigham Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Royale Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Royale Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 61,000 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 5,985 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 5,398 oil wells and 587 natural gas wells. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. Royale Energy, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.