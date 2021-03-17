Head to Head Comparison: EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) versus Vale (NYSE:VALE)

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

This table compares EMX Royalty and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70% Vale 7.33% 25.65% 10.46%

12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Vale shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMX Royalty and Vale’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $3.83 million 70.97 -$10.41 million N/A N/A Vale $37.57 billion 2.40 -$1.68 billion $1.60 10.98

EMX Royalty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vale.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for EMX Royalty and Vale, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Vale 2 1 12 0 2.67

Vale has a consensus price target of $16.14, indicating a potential downside of 8.08%. Given Vale’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vale is more favorable than EMX Royalty.

Summary

Vale beats EMX Royalty on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Vale Company Profile

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts nickel and its by-products, such as copper, gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, and others. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provides related logistic services. It also offers platinum group metals. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.