Head-To-Head Contrast: ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) versus Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ProSight Global and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.12% 7.61% 1.46% Tokio Marine 3.73% 6.66% 0.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ProSight Global and Tokio Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 Tokio Marine 0 0 1 0 3.00

ProSight Global currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.80%. Given ProSight Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProSight Global and Tokio Marine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.63 $38.89 million $1.39 9.17 Tokio Marine $50.28 billion 0.70 $2.39 billion $3.53 14.22

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokio Marine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tokio Marine beats ProSight Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

