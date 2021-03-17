Head-To-Head Contrast: Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) versus Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Gulfport Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $3.04 billion 0.96 $891.00 million $0.61 7.10 Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.01 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.10

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwestern Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Southwestern Energy and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 2 11 4 0 2.12 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.25%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -127.97% 13.06% 3.88% Gulfport Energy -410.97% -56.71% -10.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.58, suggesting that its share price is 458% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 173,994 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 287,693 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 12,721 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 929 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. It also engages in marketing of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

