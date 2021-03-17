Head-To-Head Contrast: Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) vs. Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Teleflex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Acutus Medical and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -1,410.17% N/A -74.36% Teleflex 14.66% 16.33% 7.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acutus Medical and Teleflex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $2.84 million 186.88 -$97.04 million N/A N/A Teleflex $2.60 billion 7.49 $461.47 million $11.15 37.35

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Acutus Medical and Teleflex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 2 3 0 2.60 Teleflex 0 0 9 1 3.10

Acutus Medical currently has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 74.89%. Teleflex has a consensus target price of $435.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.60%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than Teleflex.

Summary

Teleflex beats Acutus Medical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding. The company also provides diagnostic and monitoring devices, such as AcQMap 3D Imaging and Mapping Catheter that is used for mapping during the electrophysiology procedures; conventional diagnostic catheters, including multi-polar, steerable, and loop catheters that are used during the mapping and ablation procedures; and reprocessed diagnostic catheters, such as diagnostic, multipole, fixed, steerable, and advanced mapping and imaging catheters. In addition, the company provides access devices, which include AcQRef Introducer that provides stable electrical reference and vascular access; AcQGuide MAX Steerable Introducer, which provides a stable platform for catheter passage and precision placement; and Transseptal Access Products. Further, it offers therapeutic devices, such as AcQBlate FORCE Ablation Catheters, AlCath Ablation Catheters, MedFact Robotic Navigation Enabled Ablation Catheters, Qubic Force, Qubic RF Generator and Pulse Stimulator, and Qiona Pump. The company also provides various software mapping modes comprises single position, supermap, contact mapping, and stereotaxis integration. Acutus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products consist of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology product comprises the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management for patients in the hospital and individuals in the home care markets. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

