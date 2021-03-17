Head to Head Review: Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) vs. Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics -688.07% -159.14% -97.30% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -8,518.10% -78.17% -40.33%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Obalon Therapeutics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 4 3 0 2.25

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $17.57, indicating a potential upside of 67.83%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Obalon Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics $3.28 million 8.69 -$23.68 million N/A N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals $4.11 million 528.93 -$119.36 million ($1.16) -9.03

Obalon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beats Obalon Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated. The company was founded on January 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical studies of its DNA medicines for HPV-associated precancers, including cervical, vulvar, and anal dysplasia; HPV-associated cancers, including head and neck, cervical, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal; other HPV-associated disorders, such as recurrent respiratory papillomatosis; glioblastoma multiforme; prostate cancer; HIV; Ebola; Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS); Lassa fever; Zika virus; and the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus). Its partners and collaborators include ApolloBio Corp., AstraZeneca PLC or AstraZeneca, Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology Co., The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), GeneOne Life Science, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Roche/Genentech, the University of Pennsylvania, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company also has an agreement with Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG to support investigational DNA vaccine INO-4800, which is currently in Phase I clinical testing for COVID-19; and a partnership with International Vaccine Institute and Seoul National University Hospital. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

