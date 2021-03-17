Head to Head Survey: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) & Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Heritage Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $259.08 million 4.39 $77.33 million $2.37 16.69 Heritage Commerce $152.90 million 4.54 $40.46 million $1.07 10.82

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. Heritage Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merchants Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Merchants Bancorp pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Heritage Commerce has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 40.10% 31.07% 1.81% Heritage Commerce 17.58% 7.17% 0.95%

Risk and Volatility

Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Merchants Bancorp and Heritage Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33 Heritage Commerce 0 1 3 0 2.75

Merchants Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential downside of 28.38%. Heritage Commerce has a consensus price target of $9.38, suggesting a potential downside of 19.04%. Given Heritage Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than Merchants Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.5% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Heritage Commerce on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and time deposit accounts, as well as other retail banking products; multi-family construction and bridge, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the agricultural lending, small business administration lending, single-family mortgage lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 16 branches in Indiana, Illinois, Florida, New York, and Minnesota. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides various loan products comprising commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. The company provides its banking products and services through 19 full service branch offices located in the general San Francisco Bay Area of California in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

