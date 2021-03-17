Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 200,000 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,530,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after buying an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,797,000 after buying an additional 718,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,363,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,966,000 after buying an additional 673,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.97 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

