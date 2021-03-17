Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 127,623 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19,879.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 127,623 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $129.39 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,910 shares of company stock valued at $42,843,663 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

