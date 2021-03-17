Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,532,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,340 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.62% of Vonage worth $19,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vonage by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 986,486 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,240,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Vonage by 156.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 723,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 441,738 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Vonage by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 317,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,828,971.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,725 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Shares of VG opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.29, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

