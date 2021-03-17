Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 348,631 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,780,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 40,369 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 885,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,854,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

